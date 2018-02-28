'Gone Baby Gone' Series Cast News: 'The Originals' Star Joseph Morgan Books Lead Role

The CW Joseph Morgan in "The Originals"

"Gone Baby Gone" will be Joseph Morgan's first television gig after "The Originals."

The actor will be the main lead in the drama being developed for FOX based on the novel by Dennis Lehane, which was also the basis for Ben Affleck's 2007 feature directorial debut.

Morgan will play the role of Patrick Kenzie, one half of the private detective duo that the "Gone Baby Gone" series. The character was played by Casey Affleck in the movie. The other half of the pair is Angela Gennaro, who is yet to be cast. It was Michelle Monaghan who played this role in Affleck's movie.

As per the "Gone Baby Gone" series summary, Kenzie and Gennaro will use "their wits, their street knowledge and an undeniable chemistry" to "right wrongs the law can't in the working-class Boston borough of Dorchester."

Morgan played Klaus Mikaelson in The CW's "The Originals," which will air its fifth and final season in April. He played the role first in the "The Vampire Diaries." However, those who fret about the end of the spinoff will not miss Morgan from TV. It looks like he will not be off the small screen that long having booked the "Gone Baby Gone" TV adaptation.

The new series, which is yet to get its official title, is being written by "Black Sails" co-creator Robert Levine, who will executive producer with Lehane. Phillip Noyce will take on the directing duties.

Not much is known about the "Gone Baby Gone" adaptation for TV. At the moment, FOX has committed to a pilot order. However, with things looking good so far, it would not be a surprise if the show gets a series order.

Lehane's "Gone Baby Gone" was published in 1998. It serves as the fourth installment in the series of detective novels featuring the adventures of Kenzie and Gennaro.