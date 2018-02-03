'Gone Baby Gone' TV Series Gets Pilot Order on Fox

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Ben Affleck

Fox has ordered a pilot for a television series based on the bestselling detective novel "Gone Baby Gone" by Dennis Lehane.

"Black Sails" creator Robert Levine will write the pilot and also executive produce it with Lehane. The project will be produced by 20th Century Fox TV and Miramax.

"Gone Baby Gone" follows the infamous detective duo Patrick Kenzie and Angela Gennaro based in the working-class Boston borough of Dorchester who use their "wits, their street knowledge, and an undeniable chemistry" to put right the wrongs the law can't.

In the book, they are hired to search for four-year-old Amanda McCready who was abducted from her bed. In their effort to locate the missing girl, they meet her stoned-out apathetic mother and her drug-addled friends, among many others. Ultimately they find themselves in a horrific place they hoped never existed.

The rest of the synopsis for "Gone Baby Gone" says, "Despite enormous public attention, rabid news coverage, and dogged police work, the investigation repeatedly hits a brick wall. Led into a world of drug dealers, child molesters, and merciless executioners, Patrick and Angie are soon forced to face not only the horrors adults can perpetrate on innocents but also their own conflicted feelings about what is best, and worst, when it comes to raising children."

While this is the first time the book is being adapted for television, it has been brought to life in the big screen by Ben Affleck back in 2007 for his directorial debut. The "Gone Baby Gone" film adaptation by Affleck starred his brother Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan as Patrick and Angela, respectively. The supporting cast included Morgan Freeman, Ed Harris, and Amy Ryan.

The movie was a big hit with Affleck hailed as Breakthrough Filmmaker of the year by a slew of award-giving bodies, and Ryan got an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Miramax was also the production company for this "Gone Baby Gone" movie. This pilot order for the TV series, however, marks the company's first after being sold by Disney in 2010.