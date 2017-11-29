'Good Behavior' Season 2 Spoilers: Letty Approaches Rock Bottom

Facebook/GoodBehaviorTNT Promotional image for 'Good Behavior'

The upcoming episode of "Good Behavior" season 2 will see Letty (Michelle Dockery) approaching rock bottom.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Stay Beautiful," states that Letty will spiral down further into a rabbit hole. She will continue to descend until she lands at rock bottom. Elsewhere, Javier (Juan Diego Botto) will accept the challenge of "one of the strangest and most gruesome jobs" in career history.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with a conversation between Javier and Letty. He tells her that they left their relationship off in a bad place, but she points out that it is much worse than he says it is. It is clear that Letty is spiraling out of control as she consumes alcohol even when she is in the shower.

Javier tries his best to convince Letty that they are good for each other. However, Letty does not seem to buy it at all. One scene shows Javier opening the back of a car to reveal a man tied up. Presumably, the same man is then seen alone inside a room, tied up and lying on the floor. Javier enters and beats him up. It is apparent that Javier is mad as he throws his phone aside.

In the previous episode, titled "Don't Thank God, Thank Me," Letty made the decision to break things off with Javier after concluding that they are bad for each other. She made things right with Estelle (Luisa Strus) and gave Jacob (Nyles Julian Steele) to her. She is done trying to become a good person and ultimately made the choice to go back to her old life, a life filled with drugs, alcohol, and theft, despite Christian's (Terry Kinney) advice and warnings.

"Good Behavior" season 2 airs Sundays, at 10 p.m. EST on TNT.