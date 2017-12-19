'Good Behavior' Season 3 News: EP Teases 'Overarching Story' Set in LA; Future Remains Unknown

Facebook/GoodBehaviorTNT Promotional image for 'Good Behavior'

"Good Behavior" season 2 only recently concluded, and fans are wondering whether a third season is in the cards. Should the show get renewed, co-creator and executive producer Chad Hodge already has a story in mind.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hodge revealed that he has already laid out a plotline for a possible third season. Of course, that story will take place in a new location — Los Angeles, California — where Letty (Michelle Dockery) and Javier (Juan Diego Botto) escaped to after the events that transpired in the season 2 finale.

"There's an overarching story that I have planned for season 3 that I hope we get to do, but I thought it was time to put them in a different place," Hodge said. "Because after all, they're criminals, and criminals don't stay in one place for too long."

Hodge also revealed that they chose the City of Angels precisely because of the vibe there. He identifies "Good Behavior" as having a noir tone, which is perfect since Los Angeles is the place where that genre was conceived.

As for Letty and Javier's relationship, they may have hit a few bumps in the road, but they entered a different territory in the finale. It can be recalled that Letty murdered Teo (Juan Riedinger) and an unsuspecting security personnel (Brian Baumgartner), and the acts will surely change their dynamic.

"It takes their relationship to the next place, and to a deeper place," Hodge previewed.

But, while the couple seems to be on great terms now, things will not always stay that way. "They're pretty all in now, until the next thing happens," he added. "Because they've been all in before, and then bad things happen and they pull away from each other."

Fans are keeping their fingers crossed for a third season. And, while ratings dropped from season 1, TV Series Finale opined that TNT could give the show another season because of a lack of original content in the network right now.