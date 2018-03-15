'Good Girls' Season 1 Spoilers: Beth Asks To Do Another Job For Rio, Offers A Business Proposition

Facebook/NBCGoodGirls Promotional image for 'Good Girls'

The upcoming episode of "Good Girls" season 1 will see the girls continuing to work for Rio (Manny Montana).

The synopsis for the next episode, titled "Atom Bomb," states that Beth (Christina Hendricks) will be forced to tell Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Mae Whitman) that she asked to do another job when she returns home to find Rio there.

The ladies will also propose a business offer to Rio after Beth organizes an extravagant birthday party for Kenny (Braxton Bjerken). Meanwhile, Ruby will find her job at the diner in jeopardy because of an unsatisfied teenage customer.

Finally, Annie will think of an unconventional solution to Sadie's (Izzy Stannard) bullying problems at school, leading Greg (guest star Zach Gilford) to give her the benefit of the doubt.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Beth's daughter, holding her stuffed toy, asking her mother who the man in her bed is. Beth understandably has a worried expression on her face, but when the girls go to inspect who it is, they find that it is Rio, shirtless and bloodied.

"I offered to do another job," Beth admits, much to the surprise of Annie and Ruby.

"You can't sign people up for criminal activity like it's a bake sale," an upset Ruby points out to Beth.

It soon becomes clear that Rio was shot, as Beth says that they are "not qualified to take care of a gunshot victim." However, Rio presents stacks of cash to them, which seems to immediately catch Annie's attention.

Elsewhere, Boomer (David Hornsby) goes to the FBI to report the girls' crimes, but it does not seem like the agents will listen to him. Boomer, however, is adamant and insists that the girls should be investigated — and he even volunteers himself for the job, suggesting to go undercover.

By the end of the clip, the three ladies are sitting with Rio, who is then offered a business proposition. Rio seems open the whatever the proposition is, and Beth asserts that they are "here to win."

"Good Girls" season 1 airs Mondays, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.