'Good Girls' Season 1 Spoilers: The Girls Smuggle Illegal Imports From Canada

The upcoming episode of "Good Girls" season 1 will see the ladies attempting to smuggle contraband.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Borderline," states that Beth (Christina Hendricks), Annie (Mae Whitman), and Ruby (Retta) will find themselves agreeing to smuggle illegal imports for Rio (Manny Montana). However, it remains to be seen whether the girls will be able to accomplish such a feat.

Elsewhere in the episode, Ruby will encounter an alleged family friend from her church. Annie, on the other hand, will continue to deal with her custody battle with Greg (guest star Zach Gilford). She will get ready for a social worker's visit, which may or may not seal the fate of her legal fight.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Beth informing Annie and Ruby that Rio wants them to smuggle something from Canada. With no car available, Annie suggests stealing one to use for the trip. The next scene shows the three girls doing just that at what looks to be a car rental dealership. But, Annie messes with the keys a little too much that it sets off several of the vehicles.

When they get to the border to Canada, an officer asks them to pull over so that their car can be searched. They open the box at the back, which visibly makes Beth and Annie nervous.

Sneak peek videos have also been released to give fans a glimpse at what the episode holds in store. The first one finds the girls in the car as they prepare to cross the Canadian border. Beth is anxious about being pulled over, but Annie points out that they do not have anything to hide since they are still on their way into Canada. However, Ruby makes it known that she has an unloaded gun in her purse for safety, which gets a reaction from Annie and Beth.

The second one shows the girls talking about which car to use for the job. Annie does not have her car, while Ruby and Beth need theirs for their children. Ruby suggests borrowing a car, but Annie thinks stealing is the better option.

"Good Girls" season 1 airs Mondays, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.