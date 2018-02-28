'Good Girls' Season 1 Spoilers: The Girls Turn To Robbery, Smuggling To Repay Their Debt

Facebook/NBCGoodGirls Promotional image for 'Good Girls'

The upcoming episode of "Good Girls" season 1 will see the ladies finding it challenging to earn the money they need to pay back the gang.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Mo Money, Mo Problems," states that the girls will turn to robbing once again to get cash. Unfortunately, they will not be able to keep all the money because they have to return it to the gang.

Meanwhile, Annie (Mae Whitman) will find herself struggling with her custody battle, which will take a huge hit. Beth (Christina Hendricks) will attempt to juggle her life as a single parent, while Ruby (Retta) will grow increasingly worried about Sara's (Lidya Jewett) health.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Beth informing the other girls of a "development." Annie is asked about Boomer's whereabouts, and it is clear from the look on her face that she is feeling nervous. Ruby promises Rio (Manny Montana) that they will pay him back, but they require more time to get the cash.

The three girls resort to robbing "lonely old people" for money. Annie is seen trying to pick a lock, but she is thwarted by an old lady, who is the resident, opening the door. The girls manage to come up with some cash, but Rio deems it insufficient. He proceeds to knock over some of their things as a threat. But, Rio has a different plan in mind on how the girls can repay him.

"He wants us to pick something up in Canada," Beth says, implying that they are being asked to smuggle something.

The girls are naturally concerned about the plan, but Beth assures them that Rio never said anything about drugs being involved. Annie asks her what else it could possibly be, but Beth's reply is not much better.

"Guns?" she wonders.

They will have to be careful with what they do next since they are being tracked by the FBI. In the end, the three girls meet with Rio in order to offer him a "business proposition."

"Good Girls" season 1 airs Mondays, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.