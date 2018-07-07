Good News or Hate Speech?

A Christian bus driver in Toronto has been charged with a "hate crime" for distributing pamphlets saying homosexuality can lead to diseases and that Jesus can save gay people if they repent.

Bill Whatcott "distributed anti-gay material which promoted hatred toward the gay community," Toronto Police Service said in a statement, adding that he was arrested in Calgary and later returned to Toronto.

The 51-year-old Christian man was charged with "willful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group, namely the gay community."

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/canadian-man-faces-2-years-prison-passing-out-jesus-saves-pamphlets-gay-pride-parade-225577/