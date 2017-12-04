'Good Omens' Air Date, Teaser: First Look at Jon Hamm as Angel Gabriel

Former "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm plays the archangel Gabriel in the small screen adaptation of "Good Omens." Author Neil Gaiman shares a first look at the character described as a good-looking and well-dressed angel.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Jon Hamm plays the handsome angel Gabriel in "Good Omens" on Amazon.

Gaiman posted Hamm's photo as angel Gabriel on Twitter. He stated that he's a "thing of beauty and a joy for ever."

Claire Anderson, the costume designer of "Good Omens," told Vanity Fair that they specifically chose light colors and lilac accessories for Gabriel to bring out his violet eyes. The leader of the angels must always look immaculately dressed and Hamm fitted the look perfectly.

Hamm's casting was announced last October. The character has a brief role in the book version that was originally published by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett in 1990 as "Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch."

Gaiman, who also the showrunner of the series for Amazon, expanded Hamm's role in the small screen adaptation. It also helped that Hamm is actually a huge fan of the book and knows the story of "Good Omens" by heart.

So for you, for me, for all of us. FOR PEOPLE NOT YET BORN. This is what Jon Hamm looks like as the Angel Gabriel in the upcoming TV series of GOOD OMENS. A thing of beauty, and a joy for ever. pic.twitter.com/OK84PDZXLs — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 30, 2017

"Good Omens" follows the story of the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the devil Crowley (David Tennant) as they try to prevent an apocalypse. So used to the rhythm and grind of things for centuries, Aziraphale and Crowley did not want the end of the world to happen because that would mean stepping out of their comfort zones when they have actually grown fond of humans after thousands of years.

Aziraphale and Crowley were also tasked to look after a baby on Earth, regarded as the anti-Christ. Only, they misplaced the baby in a hospital mix up. So, how can they stop the end of the world not knowing who to target?

Amazon commissioned six episodes for "Good Omens" in collaboration with BBC. The show has no confirmed specific air date yet but the streaming platform plans an early 2019 release.