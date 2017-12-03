(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Jon Hamm boards the Neil Gaiman series "Good Omens" on BBC and Amazon.

Neil Gaiman shared a first look of Jon Hamm as Angel Gabriel in the upcoming Amazon adaptation series "Good Omens."

The bestselling author gushed about the actor and how he breathes the character to life from the pages to real life.

So for you, for me, for all of us. FOR PEOPLE NOT YET BORN. This is what Jon Hamm looks like as the Angel Gabriel in the upcoming TV series of GOOD OMENS. A thing of beauty, and a joy for ever. pic.twitter.com/OK84PDZXLs — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 30, 2017

As expected, fans expressed their excitement and delight to see the "Mad Men" alum in costume and how the show is coming along nicely.

However, readers of the book would know that Gabriel was only mentioned at least once, but in the "Good Omens" series, the character will be much more involved in the world's journey to its apocalypse.

Per Vanity Fair, Gaiman described the TV Gabriel as "everything that Aziraphale isn't."

He's tall, good-looking, charismatic, and impeccably dressed. We were fortunate that Jon Hamm was available, given that he is already all of these things without even having to act.

Gaiman has been updating fans about the "Good Omens" production via his social media. Just recently, he shared props from the set including the car owned by Newton Pulsifer that he named after the 17th century British highwayman Dick Turpin, because, as he explains in the book, "everywhere I go, I hold up traffic."

A post shared by Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) on Dec 1, 2017 at 5:47am PST

The novelist captioned the image:

He painted it on the back of the car himself. It was the set up for a joke that nobody ever asked him to explain.

Gaiman also shared pay ledgers for the Witchfinder Army kept by Sergeant Shadwell. In the caption, the author noted that it was not him who ran the organization:

Strictly speaking, Shadwell didn't run the WA either. According to Shadwell's pay ledgers it was run by Witchfinder General Smith. Under him were Witchfinder Colonels Green and Jones, and Witchfinder Majors Jackson, Robinson, and Smith (no relation). Then there were Witchfinder Majors Saucepan, Tin, Milk, and Cupboard, because Shadwell's limited imagination had been beginning to struggle at this point. And Witchfinder Captains Smith, Smith, Smith, and Smythe and Ditto. And five hundred Witchfinder Privates and Corporals and Sergeants. Many of them were called Smith, but this didn't matter because neither Crowley nor Aziraphale had ever bothered to read that far. They simply handed over the pay.

A post shared by Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:59am PST

There is no word yet on who will play Shadwell and Newton in "Good Omens" at this time.