Google Adds Audiobooks in the Google Play Store

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau A man holds his smartphone which displays the Google home page, in this picture illustration taken in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, August 22, 2016.

Recent reports have revealed that Google has added audiobooks to the Google Play Store in a move to join in on the audiobook market. Furthermore, it looks like the search engine giant is looking to get more customers as they have started to offer slash price on several titles as well as the capability to get audiobooks without a subscription.

Every year it's one of the most popular New Year's resolutions. But with all the time spent battling traffic, working out, or picking up groceries, there often doesn't seem to be a minute to simply sit down with a book," said Google's head of product management Greg Hartell in a statement. "With audiobooks on Google Play, rolling out today in 45 countries and nine languages, you can turn your time stuck in traffic, on the treadmill, or waiting in line into reading time."

Further reports have also revealed that there will be discounts for anyone who might be interested in an audiobook in the Google Play Store. For starters, the search engine giant will give their users a fifty percent discount on their first purchase. Furthermore, some great titles are up for grabs with "Ready Player One" being offered at $6.99, "Fire and Fury" at $8.99, and "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" at $7.77. Users will be able to get Google Assistant to read the book for them and on top of that, Google has revealed that it is compatible with multiple devices such that users can listen to their titles through Google Home or their smartphones.

The new addition to the Google Play Store is expected to boost the popularity of Google's version of the App Store as critics have pointed out that it was not getting as much attention as it should. Regardless, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.