Google Adds New Settings By Allowing Users to Mute Ads

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau A man holds his smartphone which displays the Google home page, in this picture illustration taken in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, August 22, 2016.

Recent reports have revealed that Google has added a new setting that will allow users to mute reminder ads for a limited period of time. Further reports also indicate that the new feature coincides with the search engine giant's efforts of allowing their users to have more control over what they see online.

"You visit Snow Boot Co.'s website, add a pair of boots to your shopping cart, but you don't buy them because you want to keep looking around. The next time that you're shopping online, Snow Boot Co. might show you ads that encourage you to come back to their site and buy those boots," said Google's group product manager Jon Krafcik in a statement. "Reminder ads like these can be useful, but if you aren't shopping for Snow Boot Co.'s boots anymore, then you don't need a reminder about them."

Further reports reveal that the new feature will allow users to see all the reminder ads that are tracking their activity. From there, they will be able to mute individual reminder ads through the options provided in the Google Ads Settings. The setting lasts a total of 90 days, at which point the reminder and may pop out again. Regardless, the muting will carry over to all devices where Google is synced. As such, users will not have to toggle the setting per device that they own.

Google's move to update their campaign for allowing the users to view their browsers the way they want to is expected to trigger more updates in the coming months. No official announcement has been made about their future plans, but more information is expected to be released. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. Google's campaign was launched in 2009 when Ad Settings was previously known as Ads Preferences Manager.