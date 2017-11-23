Google Admits To Tracking Android Users' Location

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration The Google Maps app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that Google has admitted to tracking the location of Android users even when the location is turned off and there is no SIM card. The search giant's possible invasion of their users' privacy might have also been a move from their competitor, Oracle.

According to Quartz, regardless of the precautionary measures that Android users might employ to protect their privacy, Google would still be able to collect the data once the device is connected to the internet. As such, Google is able to use the data to track their users, as well as their movements, which some have considered being a breach of trust and privacy.

"In January of this year, we began looking into using Cell ID codes as an additional signal to further improve the speed and performance of message delivery," the Google spokesperson said in an email, as reported by Quartz. "However, we never incorporated Cell ID into our network sync system, so that data was immediately discarded, and we updated it to no longer request Cell ID."

Google took immediate action after their activity was revealed, and they have further announced that by the end of November, Android devices will no longer be able to send cell-tower location data.

Meanwhile, Fortune has reported that the former chief technologist for the Federal Trade Commission Ashkan Soltani has revealed that investigative actions that were taken by Quartz were instigated by Oracle, who had been attempting to find a publication that would be willing to cover the story for the past five months.

Google and Oracle were previously locked in a legal battle over the former's use of the latter's code in Android. Google won, as the courts cited that their inclusion of the code was "fair use." Oracle has yet to respond to the claims regarding their involvement in Quartz' investigation. More information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.