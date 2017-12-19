Google Assistant Can Now Be Accessed Through A New Hotword

Reuters/Stephen Lam Google will be releasing a new software update to fix bugs on the Pixel 2.

Recent reports have revealed that Google has begun to roll out a new update for their voice assistant. The update now allows users to choose between a new hotword to trigger Google Assistant.

According to Android Police, the update, which was initially only for Nexus and Pixel phones is now being distributed more widely as several users have reported that they have received a notification that prompted the to re-setup their voice commands. Alternatively, users can also take advantage of the new hotword "Hey, Google" by going to Settings, selecting Google, tapping on Search, and finally going to Voice. "Hey, Google" can now be used to replace the traditional "Ok, Google," which was previously the only hotword available for smartphones.

The update was inspired by the recent confusion that Google devices users have been trying to deal with, especially for those who own a Google Home. The smart speaker can be triggered by "Hey, Google," while Android smartphones remained to be exclusively responsive to "Ok, Google." So far, no reports of bugs on the update has been reported and users have further revealed that "Hey, Google" still works even when the screen is off for some devices.

Further reports indicate that this might be Google's attempt at making the Google Assistant more accessible and convenient, especially considering the competition they have with Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri. To beat the competition, Google is expected to add in more functionalities that can standout with the capabilities of Alexa and Siri. Furthermore, the Google Assistant now covers Android phones running on 5.0 Lollipop and above. The search engine giant is expected to increase the capabilities of the Google Assistant in the coming months. In the meantime, fans and owners of Android devices are advised to check out the new update and report if anything goes awry.