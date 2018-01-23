REUTERS/Regis Duvignau A man holds his smartphone which displays the Google home page, in this picture illustration taken in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, August 22, 2016.

Several extensions were found to be carrying out malicious activities both on the Google Chrome and Firefox browsers so users could be prevented from uninstalling them.

In a recent report by Malwarebytes, a number of extensions were found hijacking the browsers' operations so that users could not remove them from the system.

"The extensions, which have been found in both Chrome and Firefox browsers, block users from removing them by either by closing out pages with extensions/add-ons info, or sending users to a different page, such as an apps overview page, where extensions aren't listed," Malwarebytes explained.

One of the malicious extensions identified by Malwarebytes was called Tiempo en colombia en vivo. However, it is important to note that this Chrome add-on was already tagged as an adware last month.

Unfortunately for Google Chrome users, the cyber security firm said that it would require taking complicated steps to manually remove these malicious extensions compared to Firefox. Malwarebytes then suggested to users that they immediately report these kinds of browser add-ons directly to Google or their antivirus provider.

However, since Tiempo en colombia en vivo had already been detected as a malicious software for over a month now, there are several available guides online on how to remove them. As of this writing, it seems Google has already removed Tiempo en colombia en vivo from its Chrome Web Store.

Meanwhile, Firefox users have a simpler way of keeping these malicious add-ons from further hijacking their browsers. They can choose to use the browser in Safe Mode by long-pressing the Shift key when opening the program.

In this case, Firefox will operate by temporarily disabling the add-ons. This way, users can view the extension settings and then proceed to manually removing the unwanted software.

This is not the first time that a malicious browser add-on was able to get into the supposedly secure official web stores. This means users are always advised to take the time to read the most recent reviews and descriptions of the browser extensions they wish to install.