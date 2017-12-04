Google Chrome To Receive Update That Will Block Third-Party Injections

REUTERS / Stephen Lam Sundar Pichai, senior vice president of Google Chrome, speaks during the Google I/O Conference at the Moscone Center in San Francisco on June 28, 2012.

Amid the praise that the Firefox Quantum browser is receiving, Google has announced that it will be moving to increase stability for Chrome on Windows. This will be done through three phases that will eventually stop injections from third-party applications.

"Roughly two-thirds of Windows Chrome users have other applications on their machines that interact with Chrome, such as accessibility or antivirus software. In the past, this software needed to inject code in Chrome in order to function properly; unfortunately, users with software that injects code into Windows Chrome are 15% more likely to experience crashes," said Chrome Stability Team member Chris Hamilton in a statement. "Starting in July 2018, Chrome 68 will begin blocking third-party software from injecting code into Chrome on Windows.

Further reports reveal that the move will begin in April 2018, when Chrome 66 will disseminate warnings to users after a crash to let them know that the third-party application is injecting the browser. It will guide them to remove or update the software responsible for the crash. In July 2018, Chrome 68 will begin blocking the injections. If the blocking continues to prevent the browser to start, Chrome will allow for the injection while simultaneously reminding users to remove the application. Finally, on January 2019, Chrome 72 will remove this leeway by continuously blocking injections.

Microsoft-signed code, accessibility software, and IME software will not be affected in Google's move for further stability. Furthermore, users are invited to take part in the beta in order to ensure that the developer team is aware of all possible issues. The update was only announced for Google Chrome on Windows. It is yet to be revealed if other platforms will be affected by their efforts. Regardless, the stabilization of the browser is expected to prevent problems and issues while also increasing security measures by preventing malicious codes from injecting into traffic.