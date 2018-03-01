Google Clip Camera Uses AI To Take Photographs

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson Google launches a camera that uses artificial intelligence to detect when to take candid photographs.

After almost five months upon Google's announcement about the development of a new camera that uses artificial intelligence (AI), Google Clips has finally been launched and is now open to the market.

According to a blog post by Google, the company envisions a camera that could take candid and natural moments. "Since Clips has machine learning at its core, it will keep getting better over time. We're excited to help you capture more of the moments you love with Clips," said Google.

The tiny hands-free camera uses AI to automatically take pictures of occasions that it decides to be interesting. The camera was developed in such a way that it could detect when people smile or display a "great facial expression." It could also detect pets or kids.

"It cares the most about faces," said Clips' product manager Justin Payne at a press event, told Popular Science.

"Once it learns that there's a face that you see frequently, it'll try to get nice photos of those faces," Payne added. Because of the AI technology, Clips learns over time which photos its user prefers. Once it detects something interesting, it shoots with a rate up to 15 images per second.

Google also promises privacy control with the camera as it has an indicator light which reveals itself to everyone being taken a photo of. Aside from its obvious camera-like appearance, Clips is also not allowed to connect to the internet.

Different from normal cameras, Clips also does not have a screen to view the images. Instead, photos taken by the 2-by-2-inch camera are to be viewed through the Google Clips app that can be accessed through other devices.

After going through the images in Google Clips, the photos taken can be saved to Google Photos. They can also be shared to different devices.

Clips has three hours of battery life and 16 gigabytes (GB) of onboard storage, which means the camera can hold up to 1,400 photos. Clips is available for $249 in the US from the Google Store, Best Buy, B&H and Verizon.