Google Clips Trained By Pro Photographers and Is Now on Sale

Twitter/madebygoogle Promotional picture for Google Clips.

Recent reports have revealed that despite the controversy over their product that is powered by an artificial intelligence, Google has quietly begun to sell the Google Clips. Further reports also reveal that in an attempt to make the service better, the search engine giant hired pro photographers to train Google Clips.

According to reports, those who might be interested in the device will have to jump on the waiting list as Google has stopped taking orders for it. However, Google Clips is proving to be interesting in more ways than one. Aside from its compact nature and high-quality photographs, the Google Clips is powered by an artificial intelligence that is tasked with one responsibility: to take snapshots of what its algorithm might determine to be a moment that its users might want to remember. As such, the tech giant actually marketed the Google Clips to parents who like to take pictures of their children through the years.

Further reports reveal that Google hired pro photographers to train the artificial intelligence behind the Google Clips. These photographers gave lots of examples for the Google Clips to make sure that it can recognize the right moments. Eventually, software engineers settled on a golden rule that told the Google Clips that it should let a lot of time pass from one picture to another. Regardless of the effort, Google did tell its consumers that training artificial intelligence can be an imprecise process in that it will never be able to tell which moments that the users value the most.

The Google Clips is being sold for $249, and those who were able to get their orders in before it became a waiting list can expect a delivery date of Feb. 27 to Mar. 5. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.