Google Closes Billion Dollar Deal With HTC

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with a Google logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014.

Recent reports reveal that in a serious effort to compete in a hardware-driven market, Google has officially closed a $1.1 billion deal to purchase most of HTC's smartphone design division. Further reports also indicate that this could have some implications for the future of Google.

"Creating beautiful products that people rely on every single day is a journey, and we are investing for the long run," said Google's senior vice president of hardware Rick Osterloh in a statement. "That's why we've signed an agreement with HTC, a leader in consumer electronics, that will fuel even more product innovation in the years ahead. With this agreement, a team of HTC talent will join Google as part of the hardware organization. These future fellow Googlers are amazing folks we've already been working with closely on the Pixel smartphone line, and we're excited to see what we can do together as one team."

Further reports reveal that the deal involves more than 2,000 HTC engineers, who will begin working with Google for the future of their smartphones. Despite Google being in another country, Osterloh makes it clear that they will remain in Taiwan, where Google is trying to establish their biggest engineering hub in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, the deal has implications for the future of Google's product. Specifically, fans are expecting a more groundbreaking design for the Google Pixel smartphones, which have been taking over the market since the latest model was released.

Despite the newly closed deal, Google is already expecting a prosperous partnership with HTC's hardware engineers. Furthermore, they are expecting a boost in sales over the course of five years of being in the partnership. More information is expected to be released in the coming months, so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, the Google Pixel 2 is now available for sale.