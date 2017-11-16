Google Daydream US Release Cancelled As HTC Announces Vive Focus

REUTERS/Tyrone Siu A pair of HTC's Vive Virtual Reality (VR) goggles, is seen during annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan June 1, 2016.

HTC has finally unveiled its new, standalone VR headset, dubbed the Vive Focus and described it as the "most immersive VR experience" in the world. However, there will be one part of the world where Vive won't be making any sales because the US release of the Vive-branded Google Daydream headset has been canceled.

The company's Chinese website has the details on the device. However, there's only a link for developer's kits and not a consumer-ready product.

The Vive Focus is powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset, the same processor powering most flagship models. It's completely wireless and comes with a small controller which, according to Vive, will "save the hassle of connecting to your phone or computer." Other than that, there's not much information about the device, not even a price point.

But lack of product information is the least of the worries US-based consumers have because apparently, there's not going to any device coming to the country at all. This is because Google Daydream version of the standalone headset has been canceled. This was later confirmed by both Google and HTC who revealed that a Daydream-branded HTC standalone headset will no longer be coming to the U.S. market.

"We still have a great relationship with Google, but will not be bringing a standalone device to the western markets on Daydream," an HTC spokesperson told TechCrunch in a statement via Twitter.

The news of the cancellation comes as Facebook's Oculus has been flexing its muscles on the very small VR market making it hard for other companies to cash in by unveiling high quality, low-priced devices. Just last month, Oculus announced the Oculus Go, a $199 standalone headset capable of playing stationery mobile titles from the Gear VR store.

According to HTC, it will be focusing its resources on the Qualcomm-powered standalone Vive Focus for the China market instead. This is mainly due to the company performing quite well in its native market where it has already grown its smartphone-based mobile VR brand.