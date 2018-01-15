Google Deletes 60 Games in Play Store After Malicious Bug Was Discovered

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with a Google logo, in this picture illustration taken on Zenica October 29, 2014.

Recent reports have revealed that search giant Google had to go on a massive purging operation after security firm Check Point discovered a malicious bug that displayed pornographic ads while in game. A significant number of the games that were removed on the Google Play Store included some that were marketed to children.

"We have removed the apps from Play, disabled the developers' accounts and will continue to show strong warnings to anyone that has installed them. We appreciate Check Point's work to help keep users safe," Google was quoted saying, as reported by The Economic Times.

Google also emphasized that the malicious bug did not have the capability to exploit vulnerabilities in Android security, and as such, can confidently say that the users' devices were not affected. Despite this, Check Point did not reveal that the infected apps were downloaded an average of three to seven million times in the Google Play Store. Further reports reveal that among the games that were removed are the popular "Five Nights Survival Craft" and "McQueen Car Racing Game." Considering that the latter is made after the Disney Pixar film "Cars," some fans have expressed concern on what their children have been exposed to.

The malicious bug has been identified to be an Adult Swine, and the security firm confirmed that the bug did not display pornographic ads and makes an attempt to fool users into installing fake security apps. It will also prompt them to sign up for the fake premium services, and some users revealed that they were charged for it. Some versions of the bug would also indicate that the users won a prize and would prompt them to input their phone number. Fans have been cautioned against the apps, but more information on the matter is expected to be released in the coming weeks.