Google Faced With A Lawsuit Over Pixel Owners' Complaint About Defect on Microphone

Google is now facing a class-action lawsuit from users who are accusing them of disregarding their own statement of warranty for the original Pixel and Pixel XL devices. The lawsuit comes after it was revealed that Google seems to refuse to address a microphone defect in the Original Pixel and Pixel XL as it only affects a small portion of the units sold.

"It promoted the Pixel phones as premium products and priced them from $649 to $869. Yet, immediately after launching the phones, customers complained directly to Google of 'severe microphone issues'," the two plaintiffs, Patricia Weeks from Florida and Waleed Anbar from California, said in the suit, as reported by The Guardian. "Despite receiving hundreds of complaints shortly after launch – and admitting the phones have a 'faulty microphone' – Google continues to sell the Pixel phones without telling purchasers about the microphone defect."

Further reports also reveal that Weeks is well within the one-year warranty when she approached Google about the microphone issue. On the other hand, Anbar was well beyond the warranty time period. Regardless, they will be represented by Girard Gibbs. Other users have also revealed that they are experiencing the same microphone problem that was detailed in the lawsuit. Unfortunately, Google has merely acknowledged the issue, further saying that only less than one percent of the units sold were affected by a hairline crack on the audio codec, which was to blame for the defects that were reported.

Google has yet to release a statement on the lawsuit filed by Weeks and Anbar over the microphone issue and the Pixel's warranty. However, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, for those who are experiencing a similar issue, they are advised to approach any authorized repair center.