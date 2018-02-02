Google Flights' New Feature Can Predict Flight Delays Before Airlines Do

Reuters/Jason Redmond Alaska Airlines offers flights to view the total solar eclipse from 35,000 feet in the air, later this year on August 21.

Google seems to be ramping up its efforts to update its technology as they have announced a new feature for their travel search engine known as Google Flights. The new feature takes advantage of history and existing knowledge to predict whether or not a flight will be delayed even before the airline does.

"Flights already shows delays, and now we're sharing reasons for those delays and delay predictions too," Google Flights product managers Anket Mathus and Grace Danciu said in a statement. "Using historic flight status data, our machine learning algorithms can predict some delays even when this information isn't available from airlines yet—and delays are only flagged when we're at least 80% confident in the prediction. We still recommend getting to the airport with enough time to spare, but hope this information can manage expectations and prevent surprises."

Further reports reveal that the main goal of the feature is to address the airline industry's biggest flaw: transparency. Over the past few years, the industry has been met with criticism because of their tendency to showcase inexpensive tickets but also withholding information such as baggage fees and possibilities of delay. However, through Google Flights, users and anyone who likes to travel for work or for leisure will get the foresight and warning they need to schedule their day appropriately.

Considering that it directly attacks the airline industry, several experts have expressed worry that the search engine giant and its Google Flights app might just succeed in the areas they have so far failed. Considering that the feature is new, there is no information yet on how effective it might be. However, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, so fans and concerned travelers are advised to stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, the Google Flights is now available in the Google Play Store.