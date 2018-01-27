Google I/O 2018 News: When Will Registrations Start and What Presentations To Expect

Reuters/Stephen Lam Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks on stage during the annual Google I/O developers conference in San Jose, California.

Google has recently revealed some details about its biggest annual conference, the Google I/O.

Google provides services and support to many hardware and software products used by consumers worldwide. For this reason, its annual Google I/O conference is one of the technology events anticipated by developers and consumers where the company reveals its upcoming products and offerings.

Staying true to the entire theme of the conference, Google released a teaser for the event via Twitter with a photo that contained a binary code. According to reports, once it is translated from binary, it will lead to a link of the Google I/O 2018 page.

Proceeding to the page, interested guests will have to solve an online puzzle placed on a virtual map of one of the office buildings owned by Google. Solving the entire puzzle will reveal the conference's details.

Now that there are several guides to the online puzzle available online, Google has confirmed that the Google I/O event will happen on May 8-10 at the Shoreline Ampitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Even non-developers can attend the Google I/O conference. However, people interested in being at the event will have to register first to qualify for a ticket. Google will start accepting registrations on Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. EST and will only receive them until Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. EST.

It is also important to note that people will have to pay for their Google I/O tickets. Reports suggest there might be an increase in their prices, just like what happened last year when the general admission tickets cost $1,150 while the academic tickets were priced at $375. The year before, the same tickets were available at $900 and $300, respectively.

While Google naturally keeps all other event and program details under wraps until the conference occurs, there are several speculations on what the company will have in store this year.

One of the staple presentations seen during every Google I/O is that of the next-generation Android OS update. While Android 8.0 Oreo has yet to roll out on many mobile devices to this day, there is a high chance that Google is already prepared to present its successor, which many assume might be initially codenamed Android P.

The market for smart assistants and speakers that Google supports is growing, and the competition is expected to intensify in 2018 with Samsung and Apple joining the race. This is why it will not be surprising if Google uses the event to announce several updates and new services to be added to Google Assistant.

Many technology companies have been giving high importance to developing products for virtual and augmented reality, and Google is expected to further expand its services to cater to these technologies.