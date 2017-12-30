Google Kills Off Pixel C To Make Way For Pixelbook

Google official website Promotional photo for the Google Pixel C.

Recent reports have revealed that Google has quietly stopped selling their Android-based tablet, the Google Pixel C. Further reports also reveal that the decision to kill of their tablet has been a long time coming.

"As is common when a device has been out for a few years, we're now retiring Pixel C and it is no longer available for sale," said Google in a statement, as reported by CNET. "However, we are committed to updating and supporting it, including the recent update to Android 8.0, so customers can continue to get the best out of their device. Our newly launched Google Pixelbook combines the best parts of a laptop and a tablet for those looking for a versatile device."

Further reports reveal that it seems like the search engine giant has been slowly killing off the Pixel C as they pulled back the 32GB variant a while ago but decided to keep the 64GB variant. Considering that it was priced at $599, the sales seems to have dropped to an all-time low, especially upon the release of newer and more capable tablets in the same price point. Fans of device have mourned the loss of the Pixel C but given that it was online capable of running a limited number of apps in Chrome OS despite being an Android device, few expressed surprise.

The Pixelbook that Google is spotlighting at the moment has the same ecosystem barring the fact that the tech giant has instead opted to allow it to run Android apps that users can access through their smartphones. There is now news as to how Google plans to prevent the Pixelbook from meeting the same demise as the Pixel C but its predecessor tablet has already disappeared from the online store, which seems to be an indication that Google is committed to making the Pixelbook better. Regardless, more information is expected to be released in the coming months.