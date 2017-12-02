Google Launches Data-Saving App Called Datally

Google has just launched a new app called Datally, and it promises to save on mobile data bills. Google has started rolling out the app on Saturday, Nov. 30.

"With Datally, you can save more and do more with your data," Google claimed in their news update for the new Datally app on Android. Like Twitter, Google is also testing the app in the Philippines and other areas where mobile data is very popular even if it is limited or expensive.

Google Google designed Datally to be an app that helps users understand, control and save data.

The app helps users keep tabs on their data usage, broken down by the hour of the day, or segregated by apps. Google designed Datally to help users see their mobile data usage patterns via graphs and usage highlights so they are better informed on how to save on their data bills.

Datally has views showing mobile data use broken down on an hourly, daily, weekly or monthly basis so that users can see peak times and how app downloads and updates affect their usage. The app also offers personalized recommendations and tips on how to trim down data consumption.

The app also has a Data Saver bubble feature that blocks data use from background apps, except for the active ones. This way, users can see how one app uses up data allocation in real time. "It's like a speedometer for your data," Google described the feature.

The Data Saver bubble can also kill data connections for an app with just one tap, very useful for cases when a rogue app suddenly spikes in data usage.

Datally also alerts users about nearby public Wi-Fi or other free Internet connection outlets, helping them save some more on their data plan. Like their other app Waze, Datally can also collect user ratings to provide an accurate picture of network speeds in the area.

The Datally app is now available on Google's Play Store and works with Android 5.0 Lollipop or newer.