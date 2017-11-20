Google Lens Has Been Found To Be Integrated in Assistant for Pixel Devices

Reuters/Stephen Lam Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks on stage during the annual Google I/O developers conference in San Jose, California.

Recent reports have revealed that Google Lens has appeared to be available on the viewfinder of the Google Assistant. Although still in Preview mode, the full version is expected to roll out soon.

Google Lens was first announced by the search giant earlier this year. It was considered as the far better version of Google Goggles, which did not hit the expected sales and was met with criticism. Google did not announce a specific release date but XDA Developers revealed that a Reddit user, DHatch207, found the Google Lens on his Assistant while using his original Pixel smartphone.

The Google Pixel was running on Android 8.1 beta, and the Reddit user revealed that the Google Lens required no access to Photos for it to be used. Furthermore, the integration of Google Lens on Google Assistant required no app update as it was a server-side change. As such, those who are using the Google Assistant version 7.15.22.21.arm64 should be able to see the new feature on their Pixel devices.

Further reports have revealed that there is no official announcement on when the Google Lens will be available in all areas. Currently, it can only be accessed by users of the original Pixel and the Pixel 2. For those who have yet to receive the unexpected integration, they will still have to snap a photo and go to Google Photos app to use the capabilities of the Lens. On the other hand, users who have Google Lens on the Assistant will only have to tap on the camera button of the virtual assistant to make sense of the surroundings that the camera is able to capture.

Fans were also reminded that feedback is important in refining the capabilities of the Google Lens. Thus, it is highly encouraged to rate the results to help the app offer more accurate and personalized results. More information on the Google Lens is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.