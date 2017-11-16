Google Maps Update: New Design to Make Navigation Easier

Google official website

A new Google Maps update has been rolled out by the search giant. The update focuses on the overhauled design, which now informs users on the nature of various points of interest (POI) through a color-coded scheme and a cheat sheet that was provided.

"The world is an ever-evolving place. And as it changes, Google Maps changes with it," Google Maps product manager Liz Hunt said in a blog post. "As roads close, businesses open, or local events happen in your neighborhood, you'll see it on Google Maps. When you schedule an event using Google Calendar, get a reservation confirmation in Gmail, or add a restaurant to your "Want to Go" list, Google Maps reflects that too. Now, we're updating Google Maps with a new look that better reflects your world, right now."

Further reports have revealed that the update highlights the importance of personalizing relevant information by making Google Maps smarter and more capable of choosing which icons and POI to show its users. The changes will also extend over to other apps that use the Google Map. As such, Google Assistant, Google Earth, and other clients will be updated to showcase the newly redesigned navigation app.

The color-coded scheme for the nature of the location is as follows: orange for food and drink, blue for shopping, pink for health, teal for entertainment and leisure, purple for services, gray for civil services or worship, green for outdoor, and sky blue for transport. The normal circle that indicates the locations have also been redesigned to take a pin icon shape.

Aside from the app itself, the effects of the update will also manifest in the website version. For iOS devices, the update should be available over at the App Store. On the other hand, Android devices can download and install the update from Google Play.