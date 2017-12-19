Google News: Chrome 64 Beta Now Allows Users To Mute Autoplay Videos

REUTERS / Stephen Lam Sundar Pichai, senior vice president of Google Chrome, speaks during the Google I/O Conference at the Moscone Center in San Francisco on June 28, 2012.

Google has released a new version of their browser, the Google Chrome. The Chrome 64 beta is being marketed as a browser that can help users mute autoplay videos on websites and get rid of deceptive popups that can bait users into clicking hidden links.

"1 out of every 5 user feedback reports submitted on Chrome for desktop mention some type of unwanted content," Google said in a statement. "Examples include links to third-party websites disguised as play buttons or other site controls, or transparent overlays on websites that capture all clicks and open new tabs or windows. In this release, Chrome's pop-up blocker now prevents sites with these types of abusive experiences from opening new tabs or windows."

Further reports reveal that the users can access the new feature by clicking the View Site Information symbol and toggling the Sound setting. One drawback is that the users will have to do this for every site, but if they navigate within the same domain, the setting should carry over. As for site owners, Google revealed that they can now use the Abusive Experiences Report in Google Search Console to optimize user experience and to detect if there are any deceptive popups hidden on their sites.

To know what to look for and to understand what counts as deception and abusive user experience, Google advised the fans that this might be buttons that looked to have a single function but when clicked, does another thing. This could be play buttons that trigger popups or close buttons that redirect to different sites. Although still in beta mode, Chrome 64 should be able to provide a user experience that has been requested by the users themselves.

There is no official release date yet for the final version of Chrome 64, but Google plans to bring more updates over the course of next year.