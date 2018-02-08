Google News: Google Updates Augmented Reality Mode in Motion Stills App

Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann The company used a 3D chicken sticker on a captured video using the Motion Still App of Google.

Google upgraded an augmented reality (AR) mode in its motion stills application that blends the digital form to the real world.

Google motion stills is an editing application created by Google Research that may be downloaded via Google Play that serves as an editing for videos and GIFS.

With the recent upgrade, there was an addition of the AR 3D models that that may be included in the videos of the app user. There are also stickers from Poly like chickens, robots or dinosaurs, but last December 2017, there was an update that included Star Wars-themed stickers for Porgs and Stormtroopers. These stickers were set to expose the application users to capturing different and unique video moments.

According to Jianing We and Tyler Mullen, the software engineers of Google, "AR mode is powered by instant motion tracking, a six degree of freedom tracking system built upon the technology that powers Motion Text in Motion Stills iOS and the privacy blur on YouTube to accurately track static and moving objects."

Besides the upgrade of AR to motion stills applications, AR mode was also integrated into Chrome browser that is tentatively called 'Article.'

As stated by Google, the use of the integration is "to help bring (AR) to as many users as possible, we've been exploring how to bring augmented reality to the web platform, so someday anyone with a browser can access this new technology." With this step, the users for both Android and iOS will be able to experience the AR.

Google has been trying to update and step up to let the users maximize the function and the capacity of the technology today. With the release of the upgrade of the AR, Google is able to bring technology to many more people.