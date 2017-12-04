Google Offers Free Netflix With PixelBooks and Samsung Chromebooks

Google and Netflix are offering a deal for Pixelbook and Chromebook shoppers. Buyers who got themselves one of the select Samsung Chromebook or Google Pixelbooks before the year ends will also get six months of Netflix for free.

New owners of a Google Pixelbook, Samsung Chromebook Plus or Chromebook Pro can redeem their free Netflix subscription on Google's offer page. This subscription will be free for six months, as long as buyers can redeem theirs before the offer ends on Dec. 31.

Google Google is offering 6 months of Netflix free with the purchase of a Google Pixelbook, Samsung Chromebook Plus or Pro.

This subscription is not the top-tier offer from Netflix, however. The free six-month plan is a mid-tier subscription that lets users stream movies and shows on two devices at the same time, at most. This bundle offers HD video and downloads to compatible devices, too, as 9 to 5 Google notes.

Given the current rate of Netflix plans, this is a $65.94 Netflix credit to when redeemed, according to Android Central. As a free add-on to any device covered by the promo, this works out to $10.99 a month that covers two screens.

To be specific, this is the Standard Plan offered by the streaming service provider. Quality is only up to HD and can be sent out to two devices only. Users who already have something like a 4K capable subscription, like Netflix Premium, can put the $65.94 credit towards their next payment.

Since this is a Netflix credit voucher that can be redeemed, subscribers who already have a plan can also choose to have that amount applied to their existing bill, if they want.

Users can use the Netflix Android app to download TV shows and movies to supported devices for later viewing. Chromebooks support this feature, as expected, including Samsung's Chrome book Plus, which is the cheapest of the three options covered by the promo, at $449.

The Chromebook Pro starts at $549, while the new Google Pixelbook starts at $999.