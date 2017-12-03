Google Pixel 2 News: Incoming Software Update to Solve Bug Issues

Reuters/Stephen Lam Google will be releasing a new software update to fix bugs on the Pixel 2.

Google will be releasing a new software update that should take care of the issues that Google Pixel 2 users have been experiencing on their device.

Users of Google's Pixel 2 have been reporting on the Pixel User Community of instances of their device malfunctioning, such as randomly rebooting. They also specified that the reboots only happen while they're using cellular data. Another user even said that her brand new Pixel 2 was already rebooting itself fresh from the box.

Some users took measures such as factory resetting to rid their phone of the random rebooting.

Meanwhile, other users contacted tech support and were instructed to try the Safe Mode on the device. However, none of them worked and owners of the different variants of the Google Pixel 2 were still inconvenienced with random reboots.

Orrin, a Community Manager, posted a response to all the complainants experiencing random reboots with their Pixel 2 devices.

"Thanks for all the info you have provided and for those that sent over bug reports. We want to let you all know that we've identified a fix which will be rolling out in the coming weeks," Orrin's post reads.

Google has yet to give a more specific date of when the new system update will be available to cure the Pixel 2 smartphones of bugs. Another issue that is anticipated to be resolved by the upcoming update is the presence of a faint buzz when calls are made or when audio is played through the earpiece.

This isn't the first time that Google had to release a software update to take care of bug issues for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, according to Trusted Reviews. Aside from the random reboots, other users have experienced poor audio quality and unresponsive touchscreens. But these have already been taken care of by previous updates.