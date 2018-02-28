REUTERS/Stephen Lam Google's Pixel 2 phone is displayed during a launch event in San Francisco, California, U.S.

Google may be developing the Pixel 3, and it looks like the company is taking feedback from fans into account.

Google recently opened a thread on Reddit, urging people to give their two cents about the Pixel device's settings and device configuration. The original post asked fans to weigh in on five different issues with their Pixel phone, ranging from managing settings to settings they did not like.

However, Google made it clear that it currently does not have anything new to unveil, though they were optimistic about taking customer feedback seriously.

"We don't have any features or product plans to announce right now, but we hope to incorporate this feedback to improve your Settings experience on Pixel devices in the future," the post says.

Fans have long been speculating about the unannounced Pixel 3. Rumor has it that there could be three new Pixel phones coming out within the year, though no confirmation of this has yet been made. It is also speculated that the next Pixel device could arrive with the next generation Android operating system, Android P.

Although Android P is still unconfirmed at this point in time, it is expected that the new operating system will feature better battery life, as well as improved Google Assistant support.

In terms of design, the Pixel 3 is rumored to be getting an edge-to-edge look. More and more smartphones are adopting the same appearance, beginning with Samsung and Apple. Google may also be copying the "notch" design found on the iPhone X.

Under the hood, Google's next device may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. Other specifications, like random access memory (RAM) and storage space, remain unknown.

As for its release date, the company has yet to announce the Pixel 3's existence, let alone when the device is expected to land in the market. However, it is believed that the Pixel 3 could arrive sometime in the second half of 2018.