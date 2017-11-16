Google Pixel Buds Review: On the Pros and Cons of the New Wireless Earphones

Google Promotional picture for the Pixel Buds.

Google released its new flagship smartphone last month in the form of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Fans were surprised to see that the search giant removed the headphone jack, and Google received more reactions when they unveiled the Pixel Buds during the same event. Considering that it costs quite the price tag, fans are interested to see if it is worth the buy. Here is what the critics are saying about the Google Pixel Buds.

According to a review by Digital Trends, the pros of the Google Pixel Buds involve the integration of the instant translation technology, which allows people from different languages to communicate. It also features a loud audio with full bass, and the charging case that comes with the Pixel Buds has proven to be an added bonus aside from being a mere necessity. The controls of the Pixel Buds also work well.

On the other hand, the cons of Google's newly released wireless earphones includes the hefty price tag that comes with it. The charging case, although aesthetically pleasing, is hard to access and brings about questions of durability, at least when compared to Apple's flip case. Furthermore, the fit of the earbuds may not be for everyone.

Meanwhile, a review from WIRED revealed that the instant translation technology in the Pixel Buds is definitely a big plus to the search giant. However, the battery life is worth mentioning, as it might be considered a con, especially with how much it costs. It only offers four hours of music playback, and the earphones only turn off if the users put it back in the charging case. Furthermore, the Pixel Buds' instant translation only works for Pixel users, which means that if fans are using an iOS or other Android devices, the Pixel Buds is nothing more than a Bluetooth connected set of earbuds.

The Pixel Buds are now available for order at a hefty price tag of $159.