Google Play Store To Add Audiobooks Sometime Soon

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with a Google logo, in this picture illustration taken on Zenica October 29, 2014.

Recent reports have revealed that search engine giant Google has teased the arrival of audiobooks on the Google Play Store. Further reports also indicate that the move is expected to rival Amazon and its long list of retailers in the audiobook market.

According to reports, the banner that promoted the decision to add audiobooks to the Google Play Store appeared a few days ago. However, it soon became apparent that it might be a leak as the link in the banner failed to work. Despite this, the banner was seen by fans who were using the app on Android and those who were accessing it on the web. Unfortunately for those interested, the banner does not provide any specific details on the new hub, but fans did give some hype about the possibility of it.

Further reports indicate that aside from expanding the capabilities of the Google Play Store, this move to include audiobooks is expected to go head to head against Amazon's market, especially the two tech giants are in the middle of a war on smart devices. There is no news yet as to when the new hub will be added to the Google Play Store as the banner gave little to no indication of what fans can expect. Google has also yet to release an official statement about it, but fans are expecting more information to release in the coming weeks.

Currently, the Google Play Store houses a few audiobooks but it is unfortunately not as extensive as the library of Amazon. Furthermore, the implementation of the feature leaves much to be desired. Creating a single hub for it could mean that Google is committed to making the Google Play Store as accessible as possible to all types of fans. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.