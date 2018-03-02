Google Releases AI And Machine Learning Crash Course For Free

Reuters/Dado Ruvic Google offers "Learn with Google AI" to help users understand AI and ML.

Google wants to make machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) more accessible to its users with their new resource called "Learn with Google AI."

"Learn with Google AI" is a new initiative by Google to help people understand how new technology works. The website provides educational tools to learn about ML concepts and to hone ML skills.

Google recognizes the importance of AI and ML in today's world, which is why it also wants to open the world of technology to anyone willing to learn.

"AI can solve complex problems and has the potential to transform entire industries, which means it's crucial that AI reflect a diverse range of human perspectives and needs," Zuri Kemp of Google wrote in a blog post on Feb. 28.

One of the company's missions, according to the blog post, is to help people interested in ML or AI to be more successful in their pursuits. But, the website is not limited to knowledgeable tech users.

"Whether you're just learning to code or you're a seasoned machine learning practitioner, you'll find information and exercises in this resource center to help you develop your skills and advance your projects," the "Learn with Google AI" website reads.

The website also allows users to filter the educational tools by the users' expertise. With this, anyone, from researchers to students to "curious cats" could easily find ML and AI learning tools for themselves.

As of today, more than 18,000 users have enrolled in Google's "Machine Learning Crash Course" (MLCC), a course included in "Learn with Google AI."

The MLCC gives students exercises and instructions to further develop their ML skills. The course includes more than 40 hands-on exercises, 25 lessons, and lectures from Google researchers.

Before this initiative, Google has already developed projects in the direction of educating tech enthusiasts. Two years ago, Google first released TensorFlow, an ML learning software which acts as an open-source library for dataflow programming.