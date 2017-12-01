Google Releases Datally, An App That Can Stop Devices From Wasting Internet Data

Google official website Google designed Datally to be an app that helps users understand, control and save data.

Search giant Google has announced that they have released a new app called Datally, which is meant to stop smartphones and their applications from wasting internet data. The target market of the company is meant for India and Southeast Asia, wherein it is common to use prepaid connections with limited data.

"Almost every app on your phone will run in the background -- whether a game, video app, a chat app -- without you knowing about it," said Google product manager Josh Woodward, as reported by The Economic Times. "Those living on Wi-Fi or with large data plans may not notice, but for many users around the world data is like money to them so they budget it. It really acts as a speedometer for your mobile data, along with the ability to block data if things are getting out of hand."

Datally is now available in the Google Play Store for Android devices. Further reports have also revealed that the app includes support for a feature known as Data Server, which blocks apps from unnecessarily wasting internet data. As such, when enabled, a bubble will appear, which will inform the user exactly how much data each app is using in real time.

Aside from essentially helping users make the most out of their limited internet connectivity, Datally is also capable of detecting nearby public hotspots and will distribute the information through notifications that will tell the users where they can connect instead.

The new app from Google is compatible with devices that run on Android 5.0, or Lollipop, or newer. No information has yet to be released on whether or not it will be available for iOS devices, but Google is expected to reveal more details in the coming weeks. In the meantime, users with the appropriate devices and limited data plans are encouraged to take advantage of the free app.