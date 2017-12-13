Google Releases 'Star Wars' and 'Stranger Things' Augmented Reality Stickers

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid A posed picture shows a phone displaying the Google search page in New York August 15, 2011.

First teased and announced two months ago, Google has announced that they have finally released their augmented reality stickers for the Pixel and Pixel 2. Two branded sticker sets were included: "Stranger Things" and "Star Wars."

The announcement of the release of the augmented reality stickers was accompanied with a trailer, which revealed that the sticker set includes a rivetingly animated set of Stormtroopers, R2D2, imperial walkers, X-Wings, Tie-Fighters, BB-8, and Porgs. Out of the bunch of characters brought to life by augmented reality technology, the Porgs seemed to be the most commonly found. Furthermore, the design of the stickers was meant to promote the upcoming and highly anticipated film, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Meanwhile, the "Stranger Things" augmented reality sticker set feature the cartoon version of the critically acclaimed kids and the Demogorgon. However, it seems that the designs were taken directly from the first season of the Netflix original series. This means that for fans who were expecting a cartoon rendition of the punk-rock style of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), they will find themselves mildly disappointed. Regardless, Google seems to have added their own sets of stickers, which include random things like a donut and a coffee mug.

According to reports, "Stranger Things" and "Star Wars" augmented reality sticker sets will only be available for the Google Pixel and Pixel 2 devices. Furthermore, it will need to run on Android 8.1, also known as Android Oreo. Considering that not all Android devices have been updated as of yet, other fans will have to be patient. For those who already have their devices up to date, the augmented reality stickers should be integrated in the coming days. Google specified no specific release date, but it is expected to roll out within the week. In the meantime, Google also released a trailer for the "Stranger Things" augmented reality stickers.