Google Releases Updates for Google Pixel 2

Reuters/Beck Diefenbach Google products that were presented at the Google Hardware in San Francisco, California, USA.

This early February, Google Pixel 2 released several updates, including the new AR stickers, Bluetooth call quality, and improved camera performance. Google Pixel 2 was launched last October 2017, and it is one of the biggest competitors of Samsung's S8 and the newly released Apple's iPhone 8.

Tom's guide made a comparison of the Samsung S8, iPhone 8 and the Pixel 2. At the end of the review, results showed that Pixel 2 is the more compelling device compared to the other two. Despite some lagging experience, Pixel 2 still leads because of the special features it offers.

One of the major updates is the visual core image-processing which will improve the quality of an image when using the smartphone. According to Google engineer manager for this visual core Ofer Shacham, there is a technological usage of "computational photography and machine learning," which improve image quality.

The camera usage also uses less power. It also has a feature where zoomed-in shots look clearer and more detailed. According to Schcham, the use of the camera on applications such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, and other applications will produce good quality photos.

Besides the update on the camera performance, Pixel 2 also added the AR stickers, specifically the Winter Sports pack, just in time for the upcoming Winter Olympics. Before the launch of this pack, there was the launch of the Star Wars and Stranger Things pack last December 2017. These stickers may be downloaded via Google Play.

There is also an update on the Bluetooth call quality. Google improved the switching audio outputs.

Today, Google continues to improve and fix all the bugs on every update they make. Google is also trying to attract more customers to avail of their products as much as Samsung and Apple have, and the continued improvement of the Pixel 2 can boost the tech giant's sales considerably.