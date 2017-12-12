Google Reveals Which Android Wear Watches Are Running Oreo Update

Google/Android Wear Promotional image for Android Wear featuring wearable devices that support the operating system.

Google has revealed the list of all the Android Wear watches that are running Android Oreo as well those eligible for the update. The announcement comes just days after the update's official arrival and will no doubt influence many buyers' decisions when buying an Android-powered smartwatch.

Google has been pretty mum about its smartwatch OS over the last few months. However, that ends today as the company has unveiled the list of smartwatches that will be getting the newest iteration of its Android-powered OS.

The new update introduces a slew of small improvements such as the ability to adjust vibration strength settings for notifications, new touch lock, as well as a number of battery-saving enhancements.

First off are the watches that are already running the Android Oreo OS out of the box. And as expected, these are mainly high-end devices from luxury fashion brands.

A grand total of five smartwatches are currently running the updated version of Android Wear. Aside from the LG Watch Sport, which was spotted with the Oreo last week, the Fossil Q Venture, Louis Vuitton Tambour, Michael Kors Sofie and Montblanc Summit will also receive the update.

As for eligible devices, the list is mainly made up of smartwatches from fashion brands, such as Fossil, Tommy Hilfiger, and Michael Kors. Sadly, older Android Wear devices and the Asus ZenWatch 3 and Huawei Watch have been left out for now. At least for now, users of the aforementioned older smartwatches will have to make do with Nougat.

Android Wear was introduced back in 2014 as a version of Google's Android operating system designed for smartwatches and other wearables. By pairing with mobile phones running Android version 4.3 or newer, the OS integrates Google Assistant technology and mobile notifications into the smartwatch. The software can also be paired with devices running Apple's iOS version 8.2 or newer provided it has limited support from Google's pairing application.