Google Update: Celebrities Can Now Personally Answer Fans' Questions in New Feature

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid A posed picture shows a phone displaying the Google search page in New York August 15, 2011.

Recent reports have revealed that Google has released a new update to their search engine. The update allows celebrities to answer the questions of the users themselves through a prerecorded clip. Furthermore, some speculations indicate that this might be the tech giant's efforts on making their platform more social.

According to reports, the update on the Google search engine is only available for mobile users who have the app installed on their iOS and Android devices. Moreover, the function was added only for those in the U.S. as it seems like the new feature is still in its refinement stages. Google has stated that they will be working on bringing it to the desktop site once it has been amply and properly developed.

Google's search update lists prerecorded clips of celebrities as the top results. For instance, when users ask if Will Ferrell can play the drums, the results will display a video from the actor himself. There are currently 11 confirmed celebrities who have prerecorded clips for the results: Ferrell, Priyanka Chopra, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gina Rodriguez, Kenan Thompson, Allison Williams, Nick Jonas, Mark Wahlberg, James Franco, Seth MacFarlane, and Dominique Ansel. Google says that fans can expect more celebrities to be added to the list in the coming months.

Meanwhile, TechCrunch believes that this might be Google's effort of making the app more social. Despite the fact that the search engine was not built for such purposes, the new feature allows fans to somehow connect with their favorite celebrities. Furthermore, this is expected to increase the usage of the search engine, which is good news for the search giant.

The update should now be available in the App Store for iOS devices and in the Google Play Store for Android devices. As to when it will be released for the desktop version, fans will have to wait and see. Regardless, more information is expected in the coming months.