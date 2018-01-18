Google's Project Fi Receives Bill Protection Update

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with a Google logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014.

Recent reports have revealed that search engine giant Google has announced an update for Project Fi, a cell service that will offer users unlimited data. However, further reports have revealed that the marketing claim has a catch.

According to reports, the new update on Google's Project Fi will introduce a bill data cap to the users so that when they go above 6GB of data, they will not incur additional charges beyond the $60 limit. Previously, Google offered it as a service that allowed users to pay for each gigabyte they consume over a month and for any data that was not used, they will issue a refund. With the bill protection feature for the Project Fi, users will only have to pay $60 per month. Furthermore, changes to the payment scheme were also introduced in that users will only have to pay for the data they used at the end of every month.

The new feature of Google's Project Fi is also available and applicable for international data as well as data-only plans for devices like laptops, tablets, and the ones found in vehicles. Meanwhile, further reports have also revealed that once users use more than 15GB of data in a month, Google will be slowing down their internet speed to a mere 256Kbps. For users who would like to use their data at the best speed possible, they would have to pay $10 for every gigabyte they use beyond the 15GB cap.

Critics agree that the plan from Google's Project Fi is best for users who only need to use high-speed internet and data in certain situations. As such, fans who are planning to stream video or download heavy files are cautioned against it so as to avoid incurring additional fines. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.