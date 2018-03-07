'Goosebumps' 2 Cast News: Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ken Jeong and Chris Parnell Joining the Cast

Twitter/GoosebumpsMovie Official promotional poster for the 2015 live-action adaptation of "Goosebumps," starring Jack Black

Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ken Jeong, and Chris Parnell are joining the cast for upcoming "Goosebumps 2."

The iconic horror-comedy continues to expand with new artists that should add flavor to the already interesting film. McLendon-Covey, Jeong, and Parnell are joining previously announced cast — young stars "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" actress Madison Iseman, "IT" actor Jeremy Ray Taylor, and adult characters Ben O'Brien and Caleel Harris.

It was announced in December that after a few issues, Ari Sandel has landed the role to direct the tentatively titled "Goosebumps: Slappy's Revenge."

The film is a sequel to the 2015 horror-comedy starring Jack Black as the famous "Goosebumps" author R.L. Stine. His peaceful life changes when his fictional stories started turning into reality in a small town. The film was a hit for kid-friendly storyline and managed to get a worldwide gross of over $150 million.

It is still unknown what storyline the sequel will take. It has been earlier rumored though that Black will not be reprising his role due to a conflict in schedule. He will, however, still be the voice behind Slappy, the evil ventriloquist that was brought back to life and used his powers to unleash hell on Halloween night. Looks like Slappy will be the sequel's big villain, and a group of protagonists will have to stop him from wreaking further havoc.

McLendon-Covey currently stars as Beverly Goldberg in the ABC comedy "The Goldbergs." Jeong is most famous for his role as Leslie Chow in "The Hangover" franchise and is also currently starring as Ben Chang in "Community." Parnell, meantime, is currently seen in the ABC sitcom "Grown-ish." It is not clear yet what roles they would portray in the upcoming film.

"Goosebumps 2" will be produced by Neal H. Moritz of Original Film and Deborah Forte of Silvertongue Films. It is scheduled to drop on Oct. 12, 2018.

The "Goosebumps" film franchise is based on the book series of the same title that has sold over 350 million copies worldwide.