'Goosebumps 2' Gets a New Release Date

Twitter/GoosebumpsMovie Official promotional poster for the 2015 live-action adaptation of "Goosebumps," starring Jack Black

"Goosebumps 2" has been making a lot of noise lately thanks to never-ending speculations about its plot and the future of Jack Black in the franchise. This week, the film made headlines once again after it was given a new release date.

Sony's "Goosebumps 2" was originally slated for release on Sept. 12, 2018; however, this has been moved to Oct. 12, 2018, just a few weeks before Halloween. Although the reason for the move was not revealed, releasing the film closer to Halloween might work to its advantage at the box office since that will make it a more family-friendly option.

According to reports, moving "Goosebumps 2's" release date will prevent Black from competing directly with "The House with a Clock in Its Walls," which also stars the actor. If the "Goosebumps" sequel had kept its original release date, then that would have made Black compete against himself at the box office.

The move is also seen to give Sony more time to finish the film. As of now, filming for the sequel has not even started yet so giving it an October instead of September release date does make more sense. With its new release date, "Goosebumps 2" will compete against the grown-up horror flick "Hellfest" and Damien Chazelle's film "First Man," which centers on the first man to step on the moon, Neil Armstrong.

Aside from its new release date, another report about "Goosebumps 2" claims that Black, who starred in the first film, will actually return in the sequel. This is contrary to previous reports that the actor will not be back at all as the franchise heads in a different direction.

Details about the plot of "Goosebumps 2" are still scarce. Just recently, it was reported that its original title "Goosebumps: Horrorland" had already been scrapped and had been replaced with "Goosebumps: Slappy's Revenge," but Sony has yet to confirm that.