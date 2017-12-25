'Goosebumps 2' Gets a New Title, Will Focus on Slappy the Evil Doll

Twitter/GoosebumpsMovie Official promotional poster for the 2015 live-action adaptation of "Goosebumps," starring Jack Black

The "Goosebumps" sequel isn't arriving anytime soon, but it seems it already has a new title. Earlier this week, reports came out claiming that the upcoming "Goosebumps" movie is now titled "Goosebumps: Slappy's Revenge."

Back in May, it was alleged that the upcoming "Goosebumps" sequel will be titled "Goosebumps: Horrorland." However, new reports reveal that the said title has already been scrapped and has been replaced with "Goosebumps: Slappy's Revenge," as the sequel focuses on the Slappy character. It can be recalled that the original movie released in 2015 had a book tied in to it, featuring Slappy. In the said book, this evil doll offered readers some tips about how to get revenge on someone.

The 2015 movie featured Jack Black as the voice behind Slappy. Aside from voicing the villainous character, he also played R.L. Stine. Last month, however, it was reported that R.L. Stine had already been cut from the latest "Goosebumps 2" script as the sequel heads to a different plot direction, giving more focus to Slappy.

While there are speculations that the upcoming movie will highlight the evil doll, other reports claim that the story that disregards R.L. Stine is just one of the scripts that Sony is currently considering for the sequel. But even if "Goosebumps 2" heads to a different direction, former R.L. Stine portrayer Black might still be back to voice the new lead character, Slappy.

Meanwhile, original "Goosebumps" director Rob Letterman recently stepped down as director of the sequel. Earlier this December, it was revealed that "The Duff" and "When We First Met" director Ari Sandel is taking over the directorial chair.

Production on "Goosebumps 2" will kick off in Atlanta in the first half of 2018. The movie was originally slated for release in September 2018 but its production schedule indicates that it won't be hitting theaters until 2019.