'Goosebumps 2' Latest News: Filming Starts; Movie's Official Title Revealed

Twitter/GoosebumpsMovie Official promotional poster for the 2015 live-action adaptation of "Goosebumps," starring Jack Black

"Goosebumps 2" finally has an official title. Following previous speculations about what the sequel would be called, author R.L. Stine revealed on Twitter earlier this week that the film is now officially titled "Slappy Halloween" and has already started filming.

Back in December, reports surfaced claiming that the "Goosebumps'" sequel would be titled "Slappy's Revenge" or "Horrorland." However, everything had remained a speculation until earlier this week, when R.L. Stine took to social media to confirm that the film's official title is "Slappy Halloween."

"Happy to announce that filming has begun on the 'Goosebumps' movie sequel. Title: 'Slappy Halloween.' Meanwhile, the new 'Goosebumps Slappy World' book has just been published," R.L. Stine said in a now deleted tweet, as quoted by Comicbook.com.

"Goosebumps" starred Jack Black as R.L. Stine and Slappy, and it was one of the most successful releases of 2015. Released in October of that year, the film grossed at least $150 million against its production budget of $58 million. Given the sequel's title, it is clear that Slappy the Dummy is going to make his return in the second film. However, it remains to be seen if Jack Black will also return to voice the character.

Previously, it was reported that "Goosebumps 2" would feature a brand new cast. One of the drafts of the script reportedly featured the return of Jack Black as Slappy, while the other one cut him out completely. Fans have yet to know which of the two scripts has made it to production.

Since "Goosebumps 2" was first announced in 2015, the film has hit several delays in its production. It was originally slated for release in September this year but due to delays, it was moved up to Oct. 12. It took three long years for the "Goosebumps 2" production to finally start but it's good to know that it is finally making some progress.

It remains to be seen if there will be changes in the film's release date.