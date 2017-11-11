GoPro Camera Continues Filming Despite Getting Covered With Molten Lava

GoPro Promo image for the GoPro Hero 6 Black.

A GoPro camera was recently shown getting engulfed by molten lava. Many would expect it to immediately get burned and destroyed. However, the action camera used was able to continuously film despite the blazing situation.

In a video that spanned a little over two minutes, footage shot by Erik Storm showed how the GoPro camera he used experienced a lava flow, continued filming while it burned, momentarily blacked out, and then resumed filming.

Storm is known as the owner of Kilauea EcoGuides, a private tours company focused on taking travelers on mountain hikes where they can watch a lava flow.

In the earlier part of the video, Storm showed the lava flow in a typical angle where the GoPro was far from getting burned. Then, at around the 37-second mark, it was evident that Storm placed his GoPro in a rock formation gap that was later filled with molten lava.

For the next several seconds, people were able to see how the molten lava slowly crept toward the GoPro as if it were a fiery giant snake. Then, as soon as the lava apparently touched the action camera, the black smoke instantly turned into a live fire. The GoPro was able to capture these images as it literally burned.

Even more amazing was how the GoPro was able to continue filming the situation until people could no longer see the lava or the sky as the screen was literally engulfed in fire. These images appeared in the video for not less than 10 seconds.

Then, at the 1:45 mark of the video, the screen blacked out with just tiny bits of visible fire in the lower part of the frame. At this point, it was easy to assume that the GoPro just gave up from the immense heat.

However, in just a matter of about two seconds, the frame was once again filled with images of actual fire. This meant the GoPro actually continued filming despite blacking out for a very short moment.

The unbelievable performance of the GoPro camera did not end there. Storm told PetaPixel that he was able to retrieve the camera and brought it back to his home. Now cooled from its fiery condition, he removed some of the rock that had formed around the device.

Much to his surprise, he reportedly saw that the Wi-Fi indicator light of the GoPro was still working, which meant the camera survived the fire. He was also able to retrieve the undamaged SD card that contained the footage in the said video.

Storm told PetaPixel: "The camera even still worked although not a well as it did before. Truly amazing it survived!"