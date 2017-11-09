'Gossip Girl' Star Ed Westwick Under Investigation After Being Accused of Rape by Second Actress

(Photo: Facebook/GossipGirl) Ed Westwick, who played Chuck Bass on "Gossip Girl," was recently accused of rape.

Another actress has accused Ed Westwick of rape.

The "Gossip Girl" star is in deeper trouble after Aurélie Wynn claimed he sexually assaulted her back in July 2014. The actress, who is also known for her stage name Aurelie Marie Cao, shared a detailed account of the incident on Facebook Wednesday.

According to Wynn, she was invited to an apartment Westwick was renting by her friend, who was dating the actor's roommate at the time. She said they all hung out with the British star until 5 in the morning when they decided to "get a few hours of shut eye."

She added, "And like Kristina, I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight. I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock, I am also very tiny."

Wynn's revelation comes days after actress Kristina Cohen stepped forward and accused Westwick of rape. She claimed that Westwick forcibly held her down and sexually assaulted her at his Hollywood Hills residence in February 2014.

Cohen said she went to the 30-year-old's home for dinner with her then boyfriend, an unnamed producer. Despite wanting to leave, Cohen said she was pressured to stay because the producer did not want to make Westwick feel uncomfortable. The actress said she was convinced by Westwick to take a nap, only to wake up with "his fingers entering my body."

The LAPD is now investigating the police report filed by Cohen this week. Based on a copy of the report obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the authorities are investigating on the claim that the "suspect forced victim to have sexual intercourse inside his residence ... three years ago."

Before Cohen filed the police report, Westwick already responded to her allegations by saying they have never met. He also denied committing rape and forcing himself on her.