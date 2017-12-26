'Gotham City Sirens' News: Director David Ayer Says Film is 'In Development'

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Margot Robbie departs after a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection.

News about "Gotham City Sirens" have been pretty scarce, but director David Ayer has assured fans that the film is in the works.

While speaking to Collider about his film "Bright" starring Will Smith, Ayer was asked about the status of "Gotham City Sirens," a movie focused on three iconic Batman villainesses: Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Poison Ivy. While Ayer did not give any concrete details about the film, he did confirm that it is "in development."

So far, information about the plot and casting have yet to be revealed. Should "Gotham City Sirens" go all the way, it is known that Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn. In March earlier this year, there were rumors that actress Haley Bennett would be playing the role of Catwoman. The speculations started because of social media posts made by Bennett. There were also rumors that Megan Fox would bring life to Poison Ivy.

But, before "Gotham City Sirens" hits the silver screen, Robbie will first return as the unstable blonde in "Suicide Squad 2." As previously reported, the sequel to the 2016 film is expected to start production in late 2018. Apart from that, Robbie also revealed that she has been working on a Harley Quinn spin-off film for quite some time. It remains to be seen if she is referring to a standalone Harley Quinn movie or one that focuses on both Harley Quinn and Joker, as both are said to be part of DC's plans. Robbie, for one, is just excited to play the character again.

"I think we're very close, actually," Robbie told Collider about Harley Quinn's return. "Everyone has been working really hard, myself included, to get Harley back on screen. I think it will be quite soon. There's so much more to explore with her. I can't wait! I hope next year, but with bigger films, it takes a lot longer to get it all up and running."