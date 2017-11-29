'Gotham' Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers: Alfred Reprimands Bruce for Downward Spiral

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX Promotional photo for "Gotham" season 4.

Alfred (Sean Pertwee) has had enough of seeing his ward, Bruce (David Mazouz), make bad life decisions in the upcoming episode of "Gotham."

In the episode titled "Things That Go Boom," the synopsis reveals that Alfred will call out Bruce and have him explain what is truly happening with him. The Wayne family's loyal butler cannot stand seeing the teen deteriorate day by day, letting his anger take over his life and basically making a mess out of everything. Bruce goes out on parties every night, determined to become so wasted he remembers nothing the morning after.

Bruce's journey this season has been fraught with more downs than ups. While he is still very much intent on becoming Gotham city's savior, he also cannot shake off the dark thoughts that continue to invade his mind. Alfred has had to watch him commit mistake after mistake, hoping that the boy will snap out on his own. It seems like Alfred will finally have enough and make his move to pull Bruce out of his downward spiral.

Meanwhile, the promo shows Professor Pyg (Michael Cerveris) messing with Jim's mind (Ben McKenzie). In the clip, the GCPD detective is interrogating the villain, but the latter is not cooperating. Instead, he keeps on making pig noises as if waiting for Jim to blow up and hit him.

In an interview, Cerveris said that Pyg truly believes that he and Jim are meant to be partners. He is fully prepared for the other man to realize it, no matter how long it takes. Cerveris also talked about his character's mindset.

"He definitely does know who he is. I don't know that he's so comfortable with who he is. That's another thing that's going to reveal itself, in the weeks ahead. The layers do continue to get stripped down, at times, and then reapplied with a vengeance, at other times. There's definitely a past and an original self that he doesn't want anybody to know, doesn't want anybody to know about, and doesn't want to acknowledge, if he doesn't have to," Cerveris said.

"Gotham" season 4 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.